Obituary: Vicky Rae Johnson

Vicky Johnson, aged 68, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on October 2, 2025. She was born on April 29, 1957, in Fargo, North Dakota, and spent most of her life in Great Falls.

Vicky is survived by her children, Rhesa, Jace, and Jessica; her beloved grandchildren, Rhylee, Thaddeus, Scarlett, Emmett, and Liam; and her siblings, Ronald, Sharon, and Dwayne.

Her life was a testimony of faith and service. Called to ministry, Vicky dedicated herself to sharing the love of Christ. She was deeply devoted to her church and community, faithfully serving wherever she was called. She helped lead the March for Jesus, organized tent revivals, and established Open Arms Ministries—affectionately known as the “Christian coffee house”—each a reflection of her passion for bringing people closer to the Lord.

Vicky will be remembered for her unwavering devotion, her love for family, and her commitment to spreading the word of God.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Northwest Family Fellowship, 300 23rd Ave NE, Great Falls, MT 59404.

