Obituary: Francis "Buz" Alexander Sibert

Francis Alexander (Buz) Sibert was born to James Jacob Sibert and Winnifred Montana Mitchell Sibert on January 17, 1928, in Great Falls, Montana. His parents divorced when he was 2 years of age. His father remarried and he was raised by both his father and his loving stepmother Frances Thelma Lawson Sibert. He attended schools in Great Falls.

In August 1945, nineteen 17-year-old youths joined the Navy, Buz being one of them. He entered as a hospital apprentice 2nd class. He attended Hospital Medical Corp school taking field medical training and was assigned to a Marine unit based in Astoria, Oregon. He was discharged in November 1948 and returned home to Great Falls. He was recalled to active duty in 1950 and served during the Korean Conflict in the hospital medical corp. based in Seattle, Washington. He was released again in 1952.

Following his release, he purchased an automobile service station in Bremerton, Washington. It was in Bremerton that he met and married his wife, Mary Etta Tucker, in 1953. In 1954, they returned to Great Falls, and coincidentally Mary Etta was also from there. He was hired as a business manager to CQ Radio and then went on to work for Western Airline and Leslie Paper Company. They were blessed with three children.

He joined the Naval Reserve in 1957 and was asked to return to active duty in 1962, taking part in the veteran recruiting coordinating program, which has now been adopted nationwide. Buz was named the most successful recruiter in Montana at the time of his retirement. During his service career, he received many awards and medals. He retired in 1978 at the rank of HMC E8 Senior Chief Petty Officer.

His retirement was marked with a traditional piping over ceremony at the Naval Reserve Center in Great Falls. That was the first time we had ever seen our father shed tears. Following his retirement, he went to work as a life insurance agent, ultimately becoming a partner of an agency, which he serviced for many years.

His wife, Mary Etta, preceded him in death in 2022. He is survived by his three children, John (Rosie) of Great Falls, Dan (Barb) Sibert of Great Falls, Linda Sibert Coombs (Dave) of Helena. His grandchildren, John D (JD) and Katie, as well as Christina, Jessica and Brenda. Great grandchildren, Dalton, Bridger, Sawyer, Michael, Alexandria, Braeden, Arianna, Sabrina, and Gabriella also survive him. We will miss his colorful stories, his love of his country and his family.

Per Buz’s wishes there will be no funeral.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.