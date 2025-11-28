Obituary: Philippe "Phil" Eugene Scriver

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of our husband, dad, and grandpa, Philippe “Phil” Eugene Scriver, in the early morning of November 23, 2025.

Phil was born on September 17, 1946, to James and Vivian Scriver of Fort Benton, MT. He grew up in Fort Benton and the surrounding area and graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1964. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. After his discharge, Phil returned to Fort Benton, where he worked at The River Press and joined the Montana Air National Guard part-time. He moved to Great Falls in 1974, and in January 1975, met his future wife, Nancy Beach. They were married on June 17, 1975, and celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. Together, they had two daughters, Lynette and Kimberly. On December 1, 1984, he joined the Montana Air National Guard full-time, serving until his retirement on March 31, 2000. In total, Phil gave over 30 years of service to his country.

Phil had a lifelong passion for history and freely shared his knowledge with Great Falls and surrounding communities. He was deeply involved in telling the Lewis and Clark story for decades. As a member of the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard, you could often find him dressed in period clothing portraying Private John Collins at the annual Lewis and Clark Festival. Phil was instrumental in bringing the Explorers at the Marias (Fort Benton) and Explorers at the Portage (Great Falls) statues to fruition. His passion for the Lewis and Clark story inspired his work on numerous books he authored or co-authored, as well as a massive interpretive sign project that resulted in more than 90 signs being placed at 32 locations across central Montana. Over the decades, Phil served on the boards of the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard, and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Association.

Phil’s greatest joy was his family. He found purpose in caring for us, supporting us, and honoring every moment we shared, big or small. He loved cheering for his kids and grandkids at sporting events, instrumental concerts, and even lifting competitions. More than anything, he cherished simply spending time together. Phil also had a deep love for photography and often captured images of farm life, the prairie, and his family, telling stories through his lens and showing off his pride and joys. Later in life, he discovered how much he enjoyed puttering in his backyard, always working on some sort of project. Most recently, he figured out how to grow dahlias, and he was especially proud of his six-foot-tall bloom.

Anyone who knew Phil knew they could always count on him to lend a helping hand. He never said no and always did his best, even when the task wasn’t his strength. A carpenter he was not, but he sure tried. His sense of humor often resulted in eye rolls and courtesy laughs, and he could find a joke or “a funny” in every situation. In fact, during his last hospital stay, he convinced the nurse that the oxygen sensor would “work better” on her finger. That’s just who Phil was, he wanted everyone around him to smile and not worry about him.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vivian; brothers, Richard, Bob, and Bill; son, David; grand-dog, Cassie; and two special people, Gene and Gertie.

Phil’s survivors include his wife, Nancy; daughters, Lynette (Hal), and Kimberly (Tim); grandkids, Hunter and Chloe; son, Wes; brother, Jim; sisters, Mira and Phyllis; nieces and nephews; and his beloved pups, Sugar, Olivia, and Nova.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center or to a cause or organization of your choice.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.