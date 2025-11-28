Obituary: Bruce W. Loftus

With great love and deep sorrow, we share that Bruce W. Loftus of Great Falls passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the age of 76.

Bruce was born on September 18, 1949, in Wolf Point, MT, to M.O. “Spike” and Florence “Dickie” Loftus. After the family moved to Great Falls, he graduated from C.M. Russell High School before attending the University of Montana. He went on to build a long and dedicated career with Montana Sulphur & Chemical in Billings.

In retirement, Bruce returned to Great Falls, where he found joy in reconnecting with lifelong friends and classmates. Friday morning breakfasts became a cherished routine, filled with stories, laughter, and the easy companionship he valued so deeply.

Bruce was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. His gentle heart, steady presence, and quiet humor touched everyone who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and loyalty, and he will be profoundly missed.

Bruce is survived by his son, Zach Loftus; daughter, Jessica Loren; his brother, Greg (Jan) Loftus; sisters, Susan (Craig) Boye and Cathy Loftus; and his beloved grandsons, Rafe and Cash Loren, and Nathan (Sydney) Hines.

At his request, no services are planned. Internment of ashes will take place at Sun River Cemetery, Sun River, MT.

