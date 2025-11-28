Obituary: Grady Franklin Wood

Grady Wood passed away at the age of 72 in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on June 23rd, 1953, in Glendive, Montana, to Raymond and Leone (Reeves) Wood. The family later moved to Great Falls, where Grady graduated from Great Falls High School in 1971.

It was in Great Falls that he met the love of his life, Kaylene. They were married on February 1st, 1982, and shared 43 beautiful years together.

Grady worked as a salesman in the food industry, a career he took great pride in. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, creating stained glass pieces, and settling in with a good book.

Grady is survived by his wife, Kaylene; his stepmother, Diane Malinak; his sons Kyle (Skyla) of Missoula, MT, and Adam (Ashley) of Lubbock, TX; his daughters Rebecca (Robert) Hannah of Great Falls, MT, and Erin (Dan) Helms of Great Falls, MT; his half-sisters Andrea (Tim) Severns and Charlotte (Sean) Nemec; his stepbrother Brynn (Melanie) Schwarz; and his grandchildren, Declan and Shailey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leone. Grady will be missed by all who knew him.

