Obituary: Victoria Helen (Qunell) St. Pierre

Victoria St. Pierre, 46, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2025, in her hometown, surrounded by those who loved her most. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, and friend, Victoria was known for her radiant smile, her boundless compassion for all living things, and her ability to bring warmth and laughter wherever she went.

Born on August 22, 1979, in Great Falls, Victoria was the beloved daughter of Adrienne Calhoun and Donald Qunell.

Victoria had a deep love for the beach and felt most at peace by the ocean, collecting seashells and breathing in the salty air. She also cherished her time at Flathead Lake, where nature brought her the same sense of calm and joy. Above all, Victoria had an extraordinary love for all animals — feral or not — offering kindness, care, and compassion to any creature that crossed her path.

She is survived by her loving wife, Kimberly St.Pierre, her beautiful daughter Angel Richard, her Auntie Vicki Summerhays, her mother and step father Adrienne and Michael Calhoun, her father Donald Qunell and Uncle Eric and Jamie Bailey along with many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly. And of course we can’t leave out the animals. Her cats Spade, Sookie, Lucy and Loki. And her dogs Bailey and Ocean.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Baby Gene and Evan James, Uncle David Summerhays, and grandmother Cecilia Helen.

Victoria lived her life fully and fearlessly, bringing all those she loved along for the ride. Her spirit encouraged others to live their best lives, to hold nothing back, and to carry her memory with them as they move forward. Though no longer physically present, her love and presence remain with all who loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.