Obituary: William K. Brown

Bill K. Brown passed away on December 30, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on August 23, 1945, to Catherine and Keith Brown in Dayton, Ohio. William had five siblings.

William graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1963. He was a member of Fred Miller Blackhawks Competitive Band, that marched in the Macy’s Parade. He also served in the Air Force from 1965-1969, where he was stationed in Great Falls, Montana. In 1966, William met his wife, Luana Westfall at Hauer’s Roller Rink and they went on to marry in 1968. He enjoyed playing softball, hunting, bowling, dancing, camping, and riding ATVs with family.

Family was always an important part of his life. Bill was inducted into the State of MT Softball Hall of Fame in 2017 and was also a part of the Elks and Eagles Lodge. William worked in a factory in Ohio, Big Sky Fuel, managed the Great Falls McDonald’s stores, and eventually retired in 2011 from USPS.

He is survived by his sons, Mike Brown (Alisa Rodriguez) and Brian Brown (Gayle Steinbach); grandchildren, Tyson (Johnny) Hudock, Josh Brown, Karisa (Wyatt) Dyksterhouse, Devin (Devyn) Brown, Briana (Taylor) Koontz, Lucas (Emma) Payne, Franci Settera, and Avery Steinbach; great-grandchildren, Carter, Carson, Charlee, Brynlee, Owen, Abby, and Raylan; sisters, Karen (Matt) Meginnes and Joanne Tackett (Ron Cochran); and numerous nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Keith Brown; brothers, John and David; sister, Mary; in-laws, Blanche and Bob Westfall; and daughter-in-law, Quincie Brown.

A celebration of life will be held on February 7, 2026, at the Eagles Lodge at 1:00 p.m.

