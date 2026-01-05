Obituary: Zane Thayer Somerfeld

On a summer day, July 26, 2000, Zane Thayer Somerfeld came into the world. His parents, Dustin Somerfeld of Power and Charla Woods Terry of Havre. He would call Power home for the rest of his life. He passed on December 25, 2025, of natural causes.

Zane was a member of Guardian Angel Catholic Church, where he was Baptized, had his 1st Holy Communion, was Confirmed and was an Altar Server, he helped at the potlucks, dinners, cleaning and was always willing to help where needed.

Zane went to Power Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating in 2019. There he participated in football, basketball, track, FCCLA, Student Council, Prom Committee, band, pep band and drumline. He was an 11-year member of the Challenging Champs 4-H Club. For many years he was a Teton County 4-H Camp Counselor.

He was a Junior Hunter Safety Instructor for several years. He liked working with young people.

Zane belonged to the Sun River Valley Sons of The American Legion Squadron 130. Zane was a proud “redneck conservative patriot” and an old soul.

After high school he attended MSU-Northern and was studying Diesel Mechanics. When COVID shut down the college program, he came home to help with the farming and ranching. Zane was constantly learning and becoming quite the mechanic and truck driver. He took pride in his work ethic and being such a hard worker.

From the time he was a young boy he wanted to drive semi-trucks and trailers, at 18, he went and got his Commercial Driver’s License and was all set to start trucking. Zane learned from the best here at home. He went on a custom cutting crew with Parker Harvesting and finished their harvest season and came home. He also drove truck for Short and Tyler Stephens at harvest time. He was an instrumental asset on the farm and ranch; he could do so many tasks and do them well. He worked for 2D Trucking for several years, gained a lot of experience over that period of time. He was employed by United Materials in Great Falls at the time of his passing.

Zane had plans on farming and ranching and working in town. He took pride in his work ethic, and he was known to be one of the hardest working young men you encountered.

He liked to hunt deer and elk and go fishing. He shot a lot of gophers and coyotes over the years.

He loved watching Looney Tunes Cartoons and listening to music. His phone was his lifeline to keep in touch with everyone.

Zane had many gifts and talents, and he was always willing to share. He had a mechanical mind and was able to work on vehicles and equipment. Zane loved lights, all kinds of lights. He had plans of putting so many lights on his 1974 Ford Highboy that they could be seen in outer space! He had a way of lighting everything up with his ready smile and big personality. Zane was a gentle giant. He was kind and very thoughtful. Always had an infectious smile for whoever he met. He was very loyal and he loved deeply. Zane never met a stranger. He could visit with young and old alike. Zane liked to hear and tell good stories. He was a loyal friend to many and was willing to help anyone, he was an unsung hero. He truly enjoyed people. Zane’s life had meaning, by all the out-pouring from family and friends, he packed in a lot of living in his 25 short years, it’s what we make of our life that really matters.

He never left a conversation with his gramma without saying “Love you”. One gift he gave her read; “Grandma, I know you have loved me since I was born, but I have loved you my whole life.” Our mind still talks to you, and our heart still looks for you, but our souls still know you are at peace. It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.

Zane is survived by his dad, Dustin; brother, Javier; sister, Jersey (Charles Hostetler); grandparents, David and Leona Somerfeld; uncles, Bomont and Corbett (Lindsay) of Power; mother, Charla; stepfather, Kyle Terry; sisters, Katherine and Aurora; brothers, Jake and Hank Terry all of Havre; grandparents, Arnie and Marie Woods of Chester; uncles, Coby, Edgar (Lori), Bo (Joette), Preston (Jenny), and Scottie (Drue); aunts, Georgina (Jon Kaftan), Monica, Katherine, Joline (Will Taylor); as well as numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles on both sides of the family; and his loyal companion and his best canine buddy, “Squirt”.

We’ll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace he always gave us. Zane was there for all of us, no matter what. We’ll always remember you, Zane, because there will never be anyone to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you. The bright and shining light that was Zane has been extinguished on Earth but shines brightly in the Heavenly sky. Zane was met in Heaven by some really good people. He will be our guiding light.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be donated to a local charity of choice.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Power School Gymnasium at 402 Teton Avenue Power, Montana.

A potluck reception will follow at the Power Community Hall at 404 Central Avenue Power, Montana.

