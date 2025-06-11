St. Peter's Health honors crafting organizations

Sewing organizations and their volunteers were honored for their dedication to providing people with comfort by St. Peter’s Health Foundation at their biennial luncheon.
Every year, various sewing groups donate thousands of hours, quilts, stockings, and hats to patients in the hospital.
On Tuesday, their creativity and generosity were celebrated.
Diane Sather, a volunteer with Project Linus, said, “We see the reaction that children get when they get a quilt, and it is rewarding for me to be able to do that and make somebody happy.”
St. Peter’s Health Foundation said in a news release that the event celebrated the volunteers whose creativity and generosity "bring comfort and dignity to some of our most vulnerable patients."
Some of the sewing individuals and groups recognized include:
- Arlene Mathews Sock Sew – Led by Nan Cervenka for the past five years, the Sock Sew has been a cherished St. Peter’s tradition for 71 years. Founded in 1953 by obstetric nurse Arlene Mathews, the group has provided over 10,000 Christmas stockings for patients and newborns during December. Arlene passed away in 2020, but her legacy lives on through the dedicated volunteers who keep this tradition alive.
- Project Linus – Coordinated by Gina Loss, this national organization provides handmade blankets to children ages 0–18. From June 2024 through May 31, 2025, the Helena chapter donated more than 970 blankets to St. Peter’s Health. Since 2009, they’ve contributed over 10,000 blankets valued at over $800,000.
- Knots of Love – Founded by Christine Fabiani, this group lovingly crafts beanies, lap blankets, PICC line bandage covers and headbands for patients with cancer, as well as blankets for newborns in the NICU. To date, they’ve donated over 1,200 handmade items to our patients.
- Karrie Fairbrother – A one-woman operation focused on infant sun protection, Karrie has created more than 3,000 baby sun hats over the past 4–5 years. A passionate advocate for melanoma prevention, Karrie educates families on the importance of sun safety from birth. Though she is winding down her work, her impact continues through sunhat purchases now funded by the Arlene Mathews Cherished Babies Fund.
- Friendship Quilters – Based at Echo Church, this new group joined the St. Peter’s family in 2023. Since then, they have donated over 60 handmade quilts valued at nearly $6,000, which have been shared with patients receiving cancer care, hospice support, and care on the Women’s and Children’s unit.
- Busy Hearts – Part of St. Peter’s long-standing volunteer program, Busy Hearts creates hats for patients with cancer and newborns. St. Peter’s has been supported by volunteers for over 70 years, and this group exemplifies that legacy of giving.