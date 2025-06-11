Sewing organizations and their volunteers were honored for their dedication to providing people with comfort by St. Peter’s Health Foundation at their biennial luncheon.

Every year, various sewing groups donate thousands of hours, quilts, stockings, and hats to patients in the hospital.

On Tuesday, their creativity and generosity were celebrated.

St. Peter's Health honors crafting organizations

Diane Sather, a volunteer with Project Linus, said, “We see the reaction that children get when they get a quilt, and it is rewarding for me to be able to do that and make somebody happy.”

St. Peter’s Health Foundation said in a news release that the event celebrated the volunteers whose creativity and generosity "bring comfort and dignity to some of our most vulnerable patients."

Some of the sewing individuals and groups recognized include: