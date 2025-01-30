GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday evening, United Way of Cascade County announced it had raised $1,231,010 in 2024, exceeding its campaign’s goal.

United Way of Cascade County announces 2024 fundraising numbers

Money is used to improve the community including education, health services, and financial stability. In 2024, United Way was able to help 31,418 people through grants to around 30 organizations.

Cascade County United Way has had the largest fundraising platform in the state.

More than 1,300 people contributed some amount of money. Of that total, 60% were the Pacesetters, larger entities who have committed support to United Way.

They include organizations such as Great Falls Public Schools, D.A. Davidson, Calumet, City Motors, and General Mills.

“A little over a third of the people that live in Cascade County,” says Board Chair Tom Hering, referring to the number of people directly impacted by United Way. “So this has a far reaching, wide reaching impact on a lot of lives within our community.”

Other ways United Way contributed support:

