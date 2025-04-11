Trending News (Friday, April 11, 2025)

Happy National Pet Day!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds. Breezy with sustained west-southwest winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 35 mph. Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front, upper 60s and lower 70s in central Montana and low to mid 70s in eastern Montana.

Update on Wednesday's shooting in Great Falls. Click here.

Road work set to begin on 6th Street NW and 6th Street SW. Click here.

'Tattoos For Tails' will help the Great Falls Animal Shelter. Click here.

Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with a deer. Click here.

'Indigenous Peoples Day' bill heads to governor. Click here.

COMING UP:

EASTER EGG HUNT

Saturday, April 12 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran - 1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls. Ages: 10 years and younger. Bring a basket/bag to collect the eggs! Meet & take photos with the bunny. Hope to see your family there! It will happen rain, shine or snow. Dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call 406-454-1309.

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS CONCERT

Join us for sublime instrumental music created by Alasdair Fraser on violin and Natalie Haas on cello, April 12, Choteau High School auditorium, 204 7th Ave. NW, at 7:00 pm. For more information visit www.choteauarts.org, or call 406-466-2800.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST/EASTER EGG HUNT

The Lodge Senior Living is hosting a Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 13 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am at 1801 9th Street South in Great Falls. The egg hunt starts at 10:10 am. Please RSVP as soon as possible by calling 406-771-7440.

