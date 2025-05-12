Trending News (Monday, May 12, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front, 70s in central Montana, and 80s to low 90s in eastern Montana. A gusty breeze out of the west-southwest sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

COMING UP:

GRIZZLY SCHOLARSHIP TOUR/FUNDRAISER

Great Falls Chapter of Grizzly Scholarship Association hosting spring coaches tour and banquet. $20.00 dollar entry fee. Children under 12 free. Event includes food and drinks as well as silent and live auction. Meet the coaches, athletic staff, and Monte the mascot. All proceeds donated for scholarships. May 13, 2025 5:00-8:30 pm at Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts in the Great Falls Civic Center. For more information, call 406-750-2731 or click here.

