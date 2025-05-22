Trending News (Thursday, May 22, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Showers moving into the Helena area around dinnertime, and then pushing northeast into central Montana after sunset. Daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the Helena area, low to mid 60s in central Montana and upper 60s and lower 70s for the Hi-Line east of Havre.

COMING UP:

FIVE GUYS COMMUNITY NIGHT

The Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter will be sponsoring a Five Guys Community Event located at 2104 10th Avenue South on Thursday, May 22 from 5pm-7pm. All proceeds will be used to help purchase headstones for unmarked veteran's graves at Highland Cemetery in the old veteran's section. For more information, please contact Selene Thomas at 406-868-1007.

E-WASTE RECYCLING

The Conrad Community Center (311 S. Virginia) will host an E-Waste Recycling Event on Friday, May 23, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Computers, printers, office equipment, flatscreen TVs. absolutely no CRT TVs (old, big bodied TVs). Call with questions - Carey Monahan 406-289-0990.

