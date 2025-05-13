Trending News (Tuesday, May 13, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with widely scattered showers. Rain showers will become more widespread later tonight for areas east of I-15 and south of MT-200. Daytime highs in the 40s and 50s in the Helena area, 50s and low 60s in north central Montana, and 60s and low to mid 70s in northeastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY

New details - investigation into Havre homicide. Click here.

Victims in Kalispell murders-suicide identified. Click here.

Deer beheaded and left to waste in Toole County. Click here.

Cascade discusses alternatives to Sheriff's Office contract. Click here.

Delta drops flights from Great Falls to Minneapolis. Click here.

Victims and suspect in Kalispell murders identified

GRIZZLY SCHOLARSHIP TOUR/FUNDRAISER

Great Falls Chapter of Grizzly Scholarship Association hosting spring coaches tour and banquet. $20.00 dollar entry fee. Children under 12 free. Event includes food and drinks as well as silent and live auction. Meet the coaches, athletic staff, and Monte the mascot. All proceeds donated for scholarships. May 13, 2025 5:00-8:30 pm at Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts in the Great Falls Civic Center. For more information, call 406-750-2731 or click here.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!