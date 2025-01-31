Trending News + Weather (Friday, January 31, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains and for the Hi-Line. Daytime highs in the low to mid 30s on the Hi-Line and in the Helena area, lower 40s for the Rocky Mountain Front, and mid to upper 40s in central Montana.

1 person 'severely' injured in structure fire in Great Falls. Click here.

$100K reward for information about the homicide of Michael Evans. Click here.

Marijuana retailers respond to State Representative's dismissive remarks. Click here.

Cut Bank school gets a book vending machine. Click here.

Defying the odds: Cow gives birth to triplets in Augusta. Click here.

COMING UP:

- WALLEYE BANQUET

Come enjoy the 40th annual Walleye Banquet on Saturday, February 1, from 4pm to 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., dinner 6:45 p.m. We will have several raffles, silent auction, live auction, and an excellent Walleye Dinner. All proceeds benefit our surrounding communities. For more information, call Brenda Hanson at 406-868-2676.

- 4 CHAPLAINS MEMORIAL SERVICE

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ (2900 Ninth Avenue South). For more information about the service, call Carol Gruwell at 406-899-0438, or Post Adjutant Kim Kay McCarty at 701-260-2833. The four chaplains were on an Army transport ship, the Dorchester, during WWII. On February 3rd 1943, their ship was hit by German torpedoes, causing a panic for the nearly 900 passengers on board. The four chaplains - John Washington, Alexander Goode, George Fox, and Clarke Poling - jumped into action, saving as many passengers as they could before the ship completely submerged into freezing cold waters 25 minutes later and ending the lives of the four brave chaplains.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!