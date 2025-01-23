Trending News + Weather (Thursday, January 23, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Increasing clouds and breezy. A sustained southwest wind at 15-30 mph gusting over 40 mph at times. Snow showers will develop during the evening. Daytime highs in the low to upper 30s.

Ocean Star Seafood restaurant opens in Great Falls. Click here.

New restaurant opens in Fort Benton. Click here.

Bird Flu: What Montanans should know. Click here.

Toby's House Crisis Nursery: 'urgent' need for baby formula. Click here.

MT ANG begins projects to accommodate new planes. Click here.

Sunnyside students get free books through 'If You Give a Child a Book...'. Click here.

COMING UP: FIELD DAY - Bad weather communications event for amateur radio. Preparedness, etc. For more information contact Jim @ 406-750-0444, leave voicemail if no answer. Saturday January 25, 12-6; Sunday January 26, 8-noon.

