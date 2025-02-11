Trending News + Weather (Tuesday, February 11, 2025)

Bitter cold temperatures this week

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

School Delays/Closures (Tuesday, February 11, 2025): Click here.

WEATHER: Frigid temperatures and increasing clouds. Daytime highs in the 0s to lower 10s. Wind chills remain below zero throughout the day. Light snow showers this evening.

TRENDING



Hill County man sentenced for sexual abuse of children. Click here.

GFPD officer involved in crash. Click here.

The Spacement: Great Falls’ hidden underground arts collective. Click here.

How rising egg costs are affecting this Great Falls restaurant. Click here.

Family of Michael Evans: 'We want to see justice for Mike'. Click here.

FUNDRAISER FOR DELASALLE SCHOOL - Annual-Valentine's Day-Prime Rib Meal & Auction, February 12th at 6:00PM; De La Salle School gym. Tickets can be purchased at the front office at De La Salle Blackfeet School. Please pay for your meal asap to secure your seat. No ticket sales at the door this year. All proceeds go to the fundraising efforts for the 8th grade Chicago Trip. For more information call 406-338-5290.

