Trending News (Wednesday, April 9, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Abundant sunshine. Breezy with sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph gusting up to 40 mph at times. Isolated showers possible for the Hi-Line east of Havre. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s in central Montana and low to mid 60s in eastern Montana.

COMING UP:

SPORTS FOUNDATION MIXER

Great Falls Sports Foundation Mixer, Wednesday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark. Guest Speaker: Bob Green, Former Head Football Coach for Montana Tech University and frequent Keynote Speaker. Complimentary Food, donated by local restaurants in support of the Foundation. No-host Beverages. 50/50 Drawings. Silent Auction. Music. Games and Prizes The Mixer is a fun social event and a great way to say thank you to employees or business associates, friends or family members. The cost of the Mixer is $25.00 per ticket or a book of 10 tickets for $200. The ticket books are available for purchase now at Montana ExpoPark, 300 3rd St. N.W. or by contacting a representative from Great Falls Community Ice Foundation or Great Falls Sports Foundation. For more information, call 406-788-4661 or click here.

SOUTH FORK ROUNDUP COWBOY POETRY & MUSIC

Coming up on April 9, starting at 9 a.m. Location is 2802 MT Highway 21 in Augusta. All day event to include poetry reading, kids games, vendors, demonstrations, raffles, and jam session, fallowed by dinner and main event featuring Wylie Gustafson and Randy Rieman to end the day! Adult tickets are $40 and children 12 and under $12. For more information, call 406-403-9608.

