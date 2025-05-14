Trending News (Wednesday, May 14, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Steady rain transitioning to scattered showers. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Daytime highs in the 40s and 50s in central Montana and lower 60s for the Hi-Line.

1 person died in a crash in Fergus County. Click here.

Deadly crash east of Great Falls (updated). Click here.

New details about Havre homicide. Click here.

Cascade community discusses alternatives to Sheriff's Office contract. Click here.

Sunnyside students delighted with new books. Click here.

Great Falls mall says farewell to Hallmark, welcome to others. Click here.

COMING UP:

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Taylor’s Auto Max will host a free showing of the movie "The Avengers" on May 16 starting at 7pm. The event is free, and will feature free hot dogs, soda, and popcorn. It's located at 4100 10th Avenue South.

CIRQUE ITALIA WATER CIRCUS

The event runs from May 16th – 19th under the big-top tent in the parking lot of Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. May 16 – Friday: 7:30pm; May 17 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm; May 18 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm; May 19 – Monday: 7:30pm. For more information, click here to visit the event website.

WOMEN'S DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Coming up on May 17 - Montana's ONLY All Women Disc Golf Tournament. Open to youth divisions for girls as young as 6 yr old. Adult Amateur and Pro divisions available. Registration Required. Lunch by All The Things Charcuterie Included in Registration! Starts at 9:00AM at Warden Park Disc Golf Course at 201 13th Street South in Great Falls. Text Maggie at 406.239.1469 or register online at DiscGolfScene.com. Find Electric City Disc Golf Club on Facebook for more information.

SENIOR CELEBRATION

Senior Celebration 2025 on May 17 from 5pm to 8pm at Elk's Lodge for graduating high school students, Special guest Foreshadow DJ/rapper. Featuring live DJ, entertainment, food, drink station, photo ops, bingo and prizes. Please bring your school ID. Watch for poster on Facebook and around town.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!