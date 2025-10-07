GREAT FALLS — The first frost of the season has arrived in Great Falls, a reminder that winter is just around the corner. As the mornings become cooler and the leaves change color, Montanans begin to prepare for the winter ahead.

According to MTN meteorologist Erik Johnson, we are experiencing a typical La Niña year. "That means cooler-than-normal temperatures and above-average snow for the early part of the season. It will probably cool down a little bit quicker this year, and we’ll get more snow a little bit faster.”

La Niña is a weather phenomenon characterized by strong trade winds pushing cold water across the Pacific Ocean. This results in cooler air temperatures and wetter conditions in regions of the United States. Johnson said this year's early chill was caused by a storm system that moved in from the Gulf of Alaska, forcing Arctic air across Montana.

First frost signals wintry weather is imminent

That system has resulted in icy mornings and pleasant afternoons, but as October continues, light snow is predicted to move from the slopes to the plains.

For some businesses, the seasonal shift signals the need to prepare for the upcoming period. "It's time to get out the old quilts and cover them up before a hard freeze," said Steve Tilleraas, owner of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery. "Last night we got a little frost on the pumpkins, as they say, but it wasn't a real hard freeze."

Despite the lower temperatures, Tilleraas believes the cooler season is suitable for some gardening work. "It really doesn't affect us," he clarified. "We're heading into the best time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials."

Tilleraas Landscape Nursery also prepares for the winter season by setting up a pumpkin farm and maze, as well as advising customers on how to safeguard their plants.

Wildlife harm is a regular concern that they keep a close eye on. "Some of the things we try to watch out for this time of year are deer damaging trees — the bucks go after the aspens," he said.

Johnson and Tilleraas both warn people to take measures as animals seek food and shelter, including protecting their gardens, driving carefully, and preparing for what is expected to be a chilly, snowy start to winter.