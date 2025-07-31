Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

What are "Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds?"

Posted
and last updated

Clouds come in many shapes and sizes - one of the most unusual, known as a Kelvin-Helmholtz cloud formation, was seen in the skies over Billings on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

KRTV meteorologist Erik Johnson explains:

What are "Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds?"

From the Cloud Appreciation Society:

The breaking-wave appearance is caused by wind shear. When cloud develops at an abrupt boundary between layers of colder air below and warmer air above, and the upper layer is moving more rapidly than the lower one, undulations can develop along its upper surface. If the amount of shearing is just right, these undulations can roll up into a succession of vortices.
TRENDING
Community rallies to help after wedding venue vandalized Rancher finds dinosaur fossils on property near Lewistown Deadly crashes across Montana in July Best Wok has re-opened in Great Falls

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App