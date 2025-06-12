Trending News (Thursday, June 12, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER:

Areas of showers around throughout the morning and afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms lingering into the evening. Cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s in central Montana and upper 70s in Helena.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

ROLLER SKATING

Wheels Of Thunder from June 10 through June 13. Noon to 4pm. 25.00 per day or 100.00 for all four days. Snack and beverage provided. Play roller skating games, Arcade, and crafts! Located at 1609 12th Avenue North. For more information, call 406-866-0850.

GARDEN SHOW

National Garden Clubs, Montana Federation of Garden Clubs, District 5 welcomes you to a NGC Small Standard Patriotic Flower Show. It will be held at the Do Bar, 1800 Third Street NW in Great Falls. Free Admission, June 11, 9:30 -1:00 entries accepted, 2:30 Judging, 5-7pm open for public viewing. June 12, 11-5, open for public viewing. 5:30 -7 pm pickup entries. For more info, 406-868-2973. If calling please leave a message or text.