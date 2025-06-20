Fundraising for Rudyard community center

RUDYARD — The town of Rudyard is building a brand new community center on Main Street. From Kremlin to Chester and each small Hi-Line community in-between, the center will support gatherings of all kinds.

Rudyard is an unincorporated community and all projects are secured through community funding. This one had unanimous support.

The project’s chief benefactor is Craig Langel, a graduate of Rudyard High School.

He’s got deep familial ties to the community: “There's just something about just giving something life and, giving back."

Langel says its been sad to see he businesses move away from the town and hopes this center can act as a rebirth, bringing lively interest back.

“It was always kind of sad, I think, for the community to see that deterioration, if you will, and the schools, combined and consolidated over time,” he adds.

The Rudyard Historical Society identified a fundraising goal of $1 million dollars.

Langel said he’d match the communities donations’ up to $500,000.

In a recently addressed letter to fellow citizens, Langel announced the community had raised a total of $350,000 matched by himself.

He says only $150,000 remains to be raised before the goal is met.

The last remaining funds will be used to finance flooring, a kitchen, and accessories around the space. The space will be able to host all kinds of events.

“We can do everything from a baby shower to a wedding reception,” says Lila Redding, a primary facilitator of the project. She also adds she hopes to host proms for Hi-Line schools.

The GoFundMe page states:

The community center will support intergenerational programming, events and local businesses. The design of the new community center includes a commercial kitchen, handicapped restrooms, an event space and two additional suites to be rented for local businesses. The new center will also have an honorary wall, to celebrate the families and rich history that has made Rudyard what it is today.

