Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A 21-year old man died in a two-vehicle collision in Flathead County on Friday, November 8, 2024.

It happened along US Highway 93 at mile marker 18, between Whitefish and Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the young man from Kalispell was northbound on a Kawasaki motorcycle at speeds of at least 90 miles per hour and "lane splitting," according to witnesses.

The MHP report says that for "unknown reasons," the man "moved from the left lane into the right lane and impacted the rear" of another vehicle just north of Tronstad Road.

The motorcyclist died at the scene; his name has not been released. According to the MHP, he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, and was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the collision, but speed was.