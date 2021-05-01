Foodie Friday: 5th & Wine

GREAT FALLS — 5th & Wine is a cozy upscale wine and beer bar in Great Falls with a full-service kitchen. Reporter Cassandra Soto visited with head chef Jesse Buche in the kitchen as he prepared a "Spring Has Sprung Pasta" dish.

It opened in 2010 as Wines By Wednesday in a 700-square foot cutout of a warehouse with about 25 selections of wine and a few deli items. In 2013 they moved into the current location 214 5th Street South. They added lunch service in 2014, and the following year added dinner service with a beer/wine license.

Customers can enjoy lunch menus from 11am to 3pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. The restaurant also hosts ‘Passport Dinners’ on Thursdays and Fridays once each month as they transition back to full dinner hours. Click here to visit the website for more information.