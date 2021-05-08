Foodie Friday: Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar

GREAT FALLS — Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar opened in Great Falls in September 2020, and has been a big hit with customers. For this week's edition of Foodie Friday, reporter Cassandra Soto visited Hokkaido to see how they create some of their most popular items.

Hokkaido is open and cutting fresh fish daily from 11am to 2:30 pm, 4:30 to 9pm Monday through Thursday and 11am to 9pm Friday through Saturday.

The restaurant website states:

We offer a wide variety of authentic Japanese ramen dishes in a full service dining room, and we also offer carry-out if you’re short on time. All of our food is prepared fresh to order every time with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Come by anytime for a satisfying bowl of traditional Japanese ramen, appetizers, fresh sushi, rice dishes, and a variety of boba/bubble/galaxy teas. Some of our most popular specialty menu selections would be the Gyoza and Bang Bang Shrimp for an appetizer and a Tantanmen or the Spicy Beef Ramen.

Hokkaido is in the Great Falls Marketplace on the southwest side of town, right next to Cold Stone Creamery.