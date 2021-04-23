Watch
Foodie Friday: The Branding Iron in Conrad

Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 14:27:33-04

CONRAD — The Branding Iron in Conrad is a sports bar now serving breakfast seven days a week from 7-11am. Located at Highway 91 South, The Branding iron is said by owner Kylie Diedrich to be a one-stop shop for food and fun.

In addition to food and beverages, The Branding Iron also has a bowling alley, pool tables, and a casino.

The Branding Iron not only serves a full menu of delicious food but also features a full bar, espresso machine, and ice cream specials.

The Branding Iron is open weekdays from 7am-9pm and on weekends from 7am- 10pm.

For more information, call 406-278-3933, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

