Foodie Friday: The Branding Iron in Conrad

CONRAD — The Branding Iron in Conrad is a sports bar now serving breakfast seven days a week from 7-11am. Located at Highway 91 South, The Branding iron is said by owner Kylie Diedrich to be a one-stop shop for food and fun.

In addition to food and beverages, The Branding Iron also has a bowling alley, pool tables, and a casino.

The Branding Iron not only serves a full menu of delicious food but also features a full bar, espresso machine, and ice cream specials.

The Branding Iron is open weekdays from 7am-9pm and on weekends from 7am- 10pm.