New owners for Honey Hippo Play Cafe

GREAT FALLS — If you are a parent looking to meet other parents, you might want to come to the Honey Hippo Play Cafe, which was recently bought by new owners.

“Yeah, when we saw this place come up for sale, it was just like perfect timing for us,” said Shelby Barnes, Co-owner of Honey Hippo Play Café.

Traci and Shelby decided to buy the cafe as mother and daughter. When they saw it was for sale, Shelby, who had been a stay at home mom for six years, thought it was the perfect opportunity to return to work.

“If you have a place to come where, you know, you'll meet other women or just parents in general who have children are of the same age as yours,” Barnes said, “That’s a built-in starting ground for a friendship.”

The café is going to look similar to how it did under the previous owner, except for extended hours and new Play Craft Camps for the summer.

“They're going to be every Tuesday and Thursday this summer,” Barnes said, “That's something that the previous owner had never done before.”

As the mother daughter duo continue to learn about running the business, they are thankful to the community for continuing to support Honey Hippo through the transition. As for how the transition itself is going…

“I would say better and harder all at the same time,” Traci Christian, the other Co-owner of Honey Hippo Play Café said, “It's I mean, luckily, the community has continued to support Honey Hippo.”

The cafe is a great place to bring your kids to release some energy, get coffee, or host a birthday party. The address is 325 First Avenue North. More information can be found here.

You can also check Facebook or call 406 952 0209