'Touch A Truck' returns to Great Falls on Saturday 🚛

On Saturday, downtown Great Falls will be swapping out traffic for tractors and trucks. Central Avenue will be filled with fire engines, cranes, and concrete trucks as the Junior League of Great Falls hosts its fifth annual Touch-A-Truck event.

The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 16, with a special quiet hour from 9 to 10 a.m. for guests who prefer a calmer experience without horn honking or sirens.

Aneesa Coomer has a preview - watch:

'Touch A Truck' returns to Great Falls

Touch-A-Truck invites children and their parents to explore a variety of large vehicles up close, from construction equipment and garbage trucks to police cruisers and military vehicles from Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Leigh Larson, the social media and communications chair for the Junior League of Great Falls, says, “You can put on neon safety vests and climb up in the driver’s seat, honk the horn, and feel like you’re right there with the trucks.”

While the event is designed for children, Larson says adults are welcome to join in. “Everyone can feel like a kid at Touch-A-Truck,” she says.

Although admission is free, the Junior League raises money through donations, sales of neon safety vests, and sponsorships from local businesses. Those proceeds help support community programs the League has backed for decades, including the C.M. Russell Museum, Paris Gibson Square, Toby’s House, and the Great Falls Public Library. “We’ve been a major presence in Great Falls for decades,” Larson said. “It’s an organization I’m proud to be part of.”

Fundraising director Tawnie Aschim says events like this align with their mission, saying “Our number one goal is for the kids to have fun… but it’s also a great way for tradespeople to show what they do and the trucks they drive. You never know—maybe a kid starts to love the concrete pouring business because they got to climb on a concrete truck at Touch-A-Truck.”

Visitors can also enjoy food trucks, kids’ activities like coloring and a gravel play area, and booths from local nonprofits. Junior League members will be available in front of the Charlie Russell statue to answer questions about their work and membership opportunities. The event will be held rain or shine on Central Avenue between Park Drive and 7th Street. “It’s something the community looks forward to every year,” Aschim said. “It makes me proud to be part of it.”

Video from last year's event:

