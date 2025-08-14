Voyagers stadium is being transformed into a concert venue for Friday show

GREAT FALLS — For the fourth consecutive summer, Voyagers Stadium in Great Falls is set to host another concert this coming Friday night.

"We're just really excited to welcome the public back again here on Friday night for (the band) 311 here out at the stadium," Voyagers president Scott Reasoner said Wednesday at the stadium. "It's an always awesome experience, especially to have these rock shows here. It's a lot of fun."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Voyagers stadium molding in to concert venue for Friday show

With welcoming 311 to the Electric City, Reasoner said there are logistics that go alongside turning a baseball field into a concert venue.

"Trying to make sure that the field stays intact and is ready to play baseball just a few days later," Reasoner said. "And for us, that means a lot of port-o-flooring. So we have a lot of ginormous plastic pieces of flooring that are designed to be driven on by vehicles."

The show is being organized by The Newberry in Great Falls, and the venue's general manager, Carrie Tobiness, said it takes extra planning to hold an event like this.

"We started working with (311) a couple of months ago for all their needs for the stadium show," Tobiness said. "It's a little bit different. We can open the tickets up to a lot more people and offer a few more options for ticketing prices and ticketing incentives."

Holding a concert at the ballpark calls for a different operation than that of a baseball game, Reasoner said.

"Food and beverage is set up a little differently," Reasoner said. "We've got beer stands on the field, we'll have port-o-potties on the field. So that means when you come to the concert, you have a field ticket, you have access right there. You can stand on the infield and you never have to leave."

Both said there's great reason to see the show.

"My generation, 311 in high school was a band we loved very much," Reasoner said. "All you 30-somethings come on out to the ballpark, it should be a great night. Even if you don't know 311 or Bad Flower, it's a tremendous time just to see a beautiful venue."

"Stadium shows are really a lot of fun," Tobiness said. "People want to be outside and listening to music in the summertime."

Tickets are still available for the concert, with three different options to pick from for Friday's show.