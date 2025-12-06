KRTV 5:30 News for Friday, December 5, 2025 - Little Shell housing plans; deadly crash on I-15; Arts & Crafts show; help for homeless in freezing weather. Watch the video here:

The Little Shell Tribe presented plans for a 100+ unit housing development on tribal-owned land west of Valley View subdivision — a proposal that sparked both support and concern from residents. Click here to read more.

A 43-year old man from Helena died when his pickup truck crashed along I-15 just south of the town of Cascade. Click here to read more.

The Winter Solstice Arts & Craft Show will take over the Holiday Village Mall this weekend. Click here to read more.

When temperatures fall below 32 degrees in Great Falls, volunteers at Housed Great Falls spring into action, serving warm meals and opening their doors to anyone trying to escape the cold. Click here to read more.

Homelessness in Great Falls echoes national concerns, and staying warm in sub-zero temperatures can be the difference between life and death. The Angel Room steps in, providing supplies, food, and compassion to anyone in need. Click here to read more.

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission has extended the next bison hunting season and made a change that could increase the number of licenses issued. Click here to read more.