The YWCA Great Falls is hosting an event for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:30 pm.

It will be along the River's Edge trail on the east side of the Central Avenue bridge.

They ask that people wear red in support of the MMIP awareness campaign, if possible.



They will have a flower petal relase as a memorial for those who are gone, and red sand to "fill in the cracks" of those lost.

For more information call the YWCA at 406-452-1315.