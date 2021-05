CONRAD — For this week's edition of Foodie Friday, reporter Cassandra Soto visited the Home Cafe in Conrad. Home Cafe has been in the Arvidson family since 1958, and was taken over by son Scott in the 1980’s.

Now Scott is serving up American classics to regulars and tourists seven days a week from 6am to 2pm. Home Cafe has staples like fresh-baked caramel rolls and new lunch specials every day.