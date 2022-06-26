Watch Now
Special Report: Montana's Historic 2022 Floods

Montana Flooding June 2022
Montana National Guard rescues people stranded by flooding
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 13:50:53-04

On Friday, June 24, 2022, MTN News broadcast a one-hour special about the historic flooding that ravaged parts of Montana earlier in the month.

The flooding was particularly devastating in several counties, notably Stillwater, Carbon, and Park.

The waters destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure in numerous communities, including Gardiner, Red Lodge, Laurel, and Livingston.

Flooding in Red Lodge

Flooding also affected Yellowstone National Park, which had to close for more than a week due to washed-out roads.

Yellowstone National Park flooding June 2022
The special report highlights the damage, the emergency response, and the recovery efforts that continue.

MTN stations across the state are raising money to support affected communities. The MTN Flood Relief Campaign is a KRTV initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.  Contributions will be used to help Montana communities and are tax-deductible. Click here if you would like to help.

Donate today to help Montana recover