Special Report: Montana's Historic 2022 Floods

On Friday, June 24, 2022, MTN News broadcast a one-hour special about the historic flooding that ravaged parts of Montana earlier in the month.
The flooding was particularly devastating in several counties, notably Stillwater, Carbon, and Park.
The waters destroyed homes, businesses, and infrastructure in numerous communities, including Gardiner, Red Lodge, Laurel, and Livingston.
Flooding also affected Yellowstone National Park, which had to close for more than a week due to washed-out roads.
The special report highlights the damage, the emergency response, and the recovery efforts that continue.
MTN stations across the state are raising money to support affected communities. The MTN Flood Relief Campaign is a KRTV initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions will be used to help Montana communities and are tax-deductible. Click here if you would like to help.