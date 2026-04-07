Nicholas Ryan McGuire, aged 47, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2026. He was born in Kettering Hospital on November 26, 1978. He was raised in Dublin, Ohio and later in Mechanicsburg, PA. He lived the rest of his life in the Livingston, Montana area. He was the son of Marc and Kim McGuire and the oldest brother of four siblings.

Nicholas was not only a beloved son and brother, but a true patriot, he was honored to serve as a Navy sailor on the USS Carl Vinson for the country he loved.

Growing up, he was a prolific swimmer and diver, a lover of U.S. history, music and books. Professionally, he worked in the hospitality industry. He was always willing to take the time to talk, to listen, or to offer a helping hand. He was genuine and authentic and always his true self. It’s no wonder his neighbors and friends called him a cool guy.

He loved the great outdoors and considered Yellowstone his home. If you asked him, he would tell you anything you wanted to know about the Big Sky Country.

He was great with animals, could repair anything and would win against anyone in a battle of wits and dancing. He enjoyed glorious moments at the beach with his family. He had an infectious smile and laugh, a heart of gold, and was willing to literally give anyone the jacket off his back.

He leaves behind a legacy of love – love for mankind and his country, love for his family, and love for those less fortunate. His kindness to others knew no bounds.

Nicholas is survived by his family, mother and father, Kim and Marc McGuire; grandparents, Jerry and Peggy Ellis; his sister, Ashley Hough and husband Brandon Hough; his brother, Shaun McGuire and wife Melissa McGuire; and nephew, Lewis McGuire; nieces, Mabel and Evelyn McGuire; his brother, Justin McGuire; his sister, Katie Larsen, husband Kasper Larsen; and nephew, Bennett Larsen and niece, Cora Larsen.

The family invites those who wish to honor his memory to consider a donation to Volunteers of America or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

A tree has been named in his honor at Yellowstone National Park.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.