Obituary: Carol A. Whipkey

Carol was born March 27, 1942, in Pittsburg, PA, where one of her greatest honors in life was her baptism at a Billy Graham rally when she was 12 yrs old, she loved to do crafts of all kinds and especially loved to read as a child. Carol graduated from HS and then The Robert Morris Secretarial School in Pittsburg which led to her job at Graybar Electric where she met Paul Whipkey in 1960, who also worked for Graybar Electric, they married on November 17, 1962, after Paul completed his recall to duty with the Army.

Paul and Carol headed to the west coast where their son David was born in 1967. The family loved classic cars and their travel trailer all while they lived in CA, MT, WA, BC and finally Montana full time in 1998. Paul retired and they built their dream log home overlooking the Sun River Valley.

Carol continued to work for the US Marshall Service out of Great Falls until finally retiring in 2004 after 24 years with them. Carol loved retirement since she could read all she wanted; do all kinds of crafts especially jewelry and greeting cards plus she joined many of the ladies’ groups such as Red Hats and Home Dem Club she also joined and became a very active member of the Sun River Methodist Church. Vacation Bible school craft projects with the kids was one of her favorite weeks each year.

Paul and Carol lost their son David in 2015 to a massive heart attack which was very hard on both. They also had many fur babies over the years to share life with and of course many pictures of them all. Paul passed away suddenly in September of 2021 and due to memory issues Carol moved to Front Range in Fort Benton until this spring then finally to the Ruby House in Great Falls. Carol received wonderful care at both places, which we are so thankful for. Thank you to Peace Hospice House for her care during her short stay there until passing on May 14, 2026.

Carol will always be remembered for her great smile and making friends wherever she was so whenever you see a sunflower please think of her.

Memorial services are on Friday May 29 at 1 PM, Sun River Methodist Church followed by committal at the Sun River Cemetery.

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