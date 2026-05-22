Obituary: Rebecca Lee (Sewell) Scally

Rebecca Lee Sewell Scally peacefully passed in her sleep on the morning of March 17, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. Becky was born on November 9, 1952, in Cut Bank to Russell and Dorla Sewell, she was the second of six children.

Becky graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1971. While in high school, Becky was a member of the FHA, Livewire, and was involved in the production of several school plays. After graduation, Becky lived in Great Falls and then Billings. She welcomed her daughter, Lyda, 1979 at Great Falls, then moved back to Billings where she welcomed her daughter, Danielle, in 1980. They moved back to Great Falls in early 1982.

Becky received her LPN nursing license from the Deaconess School of Nursing. She worked in the medical profession while raising her two daughters. In 1994, Becky married Dan Scally and her family grew to 6 including Dan’s 2 daughters, LaVonne and Katherine. Becky worked at 2J’s Market for many, many years finishing out her “working life” at the Great Falls Prerelease Center.

All of her life, Becky was avid sewer. In her youth, she was active in 4H and won the Glacier County “Make It With Wool” competition. Many of her family members were the happy recipients of aprons, table runners, placemats, and many quilts. One of her favorite things to do was to attend quilt retreats throughout the state with her sisters. She had many, many friends in the quilting world.

Becky lost her youngest daughter, Danielle Jo Sewell Roper September 5, 2025. Some say, Becky died of a broken heart. She is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Lyda Shepherd (Kurt); stepdaughters, LaVonne Thompson (Jeff) and Katherine Oord; son-in-law, Jared Roper; granddaughters, Heather Weiss and Liz (Joseph) King, Marianna Shepherd and Alex Thompson; grandson, Justin Thompson; great-granddaughter, Mavis; sisters, Peggy Floyd and Patty Cordes; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by not only her daughter, Danielle; but also, two younger brothers, Mark and Joe Sewell; and her older sister, Sheri Higgens.

A Celebration of Life for Becky will be held, 11 am Saturday, June 27, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel, 2425 8th Avenue N, Great Falls MT.

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