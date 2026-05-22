Obituary: Beverly Helen Graf

Beverly (Maxwell) Graf, a longtime resident of Fairfield and Conrad, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 19, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

Beverly Helen was born to Belva and Samuel Seiler on April 13, 1939, in Blackwell, Oklahoma. Her baby sister, Joanne Marie Seiler died as an infant and just a few months later, her father, Samuel, passed away from illness. Beverly and her mother returned to Montana, where her mother later married James Maxwell, who became a loving father to Beverly. She was blessed with three sisters, Ramona, (born June 1942), Karen (July 1947), and Danna (February 1952), completing their family.

Beverly attended elementary school in Fairfield before the family moved to Anaconda, later returning to Fairfield when she was a sophomore. As a young girl, she loved tap dancing and ballet and played flute and piccolo in the school band, often performing duets with her sister Ramona.

In August 1956, she married Raymond Graf in Fairfield. The couple briefly lived in Great Falls, before returning to Fairfield, where they raised their family, which grew to include five boys, Michael, Dennis, Rodney, Brain and Darin. A sixth son, Todd William, died as an infant in 1967.

She and Ray enjoyed jitterbug dancing in their younger years and later in life they shared a love for golfing, riding motorcycles, camping and traveling together.

Beverly was a devoted homemaker. Her life’s work was loving and caring for her family. She carefully tended her garden each year and preserved the harvest by canning fruits and vegetables. As they grew older, the boys became the weeders. She also worked alongside Ray with their sheep during lambing season. She played in the Fairfield women’s softball league for many years, enjoyed paining oil landscapes with her friend Janice Loss, and enjoyed sewing (also patched endless boys’ jeans).

In 2002, Bev and Ray sold their farm and moved to Conrad. Her faith in God and in Jesus Christ, her Savior, was the foundation of her life. She faithfully taught Bible school while her children were growing up and participated in and led many Bible studies. In Conrad, she and Ray were members of New Life Fellowship.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond (2024); sons, Brian (2023) and Todd (1967); parents, Belva and Jim Maxwell; and brothers-in-law, Larry Moser and Ernie Tordale.

She is lovingly remembered by sons, Michael (Cindy), Dennis (Jeri), Rodney (Kim), and Darin; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Crystal; sisters, Ramona (Gene) Depner, Karen Tordale, and Danna Moser; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Her faith, strength, and love for family will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 28, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Fellowship in Fairfield, Montana. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

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