Obituary: Rayleen (Zigan) Ouellett

Rayleen (Zigan) Ouellett, aged 86, of Great Falls died on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026. At her request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Rayleen was born on July 7, 1939, in Great Falls to Mary (Cislo) and Ray Zigan. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1957; a member of the Honor Roll all 4 years. She attended St. Ann’s Cathedral.

Rayleen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gerald Ouellett of Great Falls; son, Ron (Kelly) of Great Falls; daughter Tracy of Austin, Texas; grandson, Sal McGrath of Seattle, Washington; and two great-grandsons; brother, Al Zigan of Great Falls.

Rayleen was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her mother and father, Mary and Ray Zigan; stepmother, Mary (Pryor) Zigan; brothers, Frank, Tom, and Joe Zigan.

At age 30, Rayleen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the long hard battle began at this time. Despite the enormous challenges Rayleen faces, she always had a positive attitude. Never complaining about her difficulties, she always had a welcoming smile for everyone.

At this point in her life, she decided to become an advocate for the handicapped. She was a part time volunteer at the MS Society for two years. She also worked at the MSAA office for four years, receiving an award from the Western Region for 800 hrs. of volunteer work. Working for the cause she served four years as Secretary and Treasurer Northwest Central Independent Living Center.

In 1997, Rayleen faced one of her biggest challenges, she was informed by Great Falls Transit Service she was no longer eligible to receive its Access Service, a lift equipped van, which she only used when the weather made it impossible for her to transport herself. She appealed and again was deemed ineligible and told the decision was final. Determined to receive her benefits as a disabled citizen, she began an aggressive writing campaign to reverse the decision.

Rayleen wrote letters to the newspapers, Legislators, Governors, Senators, businesspeople, the Attorney General, district Representatives, and anyone that could help her. They in turn, wrote letters to GFTS. After an intense four-month campaign, the decision was overturned. Rayleen was proud, not for herself, but because 17 other disabled people in her area also were reinstated eligibility when they ruled in her favor. Her story was published in the Motivator, and Life Today, both national publications associated with MS. The Great Falls Tribune also published her story.

One of Rayleen’s favorite things to do was swimming at the Natatorium every Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting. She has said her closest friends were here, Marion Permann, an MS swimming instructor, along with all the swimmers in the group.

Rayleen was also an avid football fan, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings every Sunday. Her favorite song was “Impossible Dream”.

The family would like to thank Benefis West Campus for all the care and help they’ve provided, along with all the friends and people who helped and joined Rayleen along her path of life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.