Obituary: Adeline G. Tollefson

Adeline was born on a farm near Lawton, North Dakota, to Oliver and Inga Elton. She was baptized, attended services and summer Bible School at Vang Lutheran Church. Education consisted of grades 1-8 in a one room schoolhouse in Shepherd Township two miles from the farm. She delighted in telling stories about riding to school on her beloved horse Rex, who was a pet and transportation.

In 1949, she married Howard Tollefson (deceased in 1989). They farmed until 1951 when Howard enlisted in the Air Force for four years. They had a daughter, Dianne (born 1953) in Valdosta, Georgia. They returned to North Dakota.

In 1956 they moved to Great Falls, Montana, where they had daughters, Kathy (born 1957) and Darlene (born 1971).

Adeline worked at Cascade County Nursing home for about 30 years and retired as Head of the Housekeeping Dept. in 1987.

She had a heart of thankfulness that was expressed in kindness and hospitality to family, friends and neighbors, the coffee pot was always on. She was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church; her faith always being important to her. A life well lived.

Adeline is survived by her sister, Evalon Wiste of ND; daughters, Dianne (Roger) Morton of Seattle, WA, Kathy (Conrad) Wittke of Great Falls, Darlene (Robert) Bailey of Commercial Point, OH.; five grandchildren, Andrew, Salli, Todd, Steven, Meagan; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Highgate and BeeHive for the 9+ years they provided loving care and friendship. We are so grateful.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 1, 2026, at Hillcrest Mausoleum, Burial at Highland Cemetery with Reception following at Schnider Funeral Home, 1510 13th St. S. Great Falls, MT 59405.

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