Obituary: Frederick Arthur Shauer

Frederick "Fred" Shauer, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on April 12, 2026, in Hudson, Wisconsin, at the age of 82.

Fred was born on July 26, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana, to Walter Shauer Sr. and Isobel Shauer. He graduated from Great Falls High School with the Class of 1961. Shortly after graduation, he began his career with the Great Falls Tribune in September 1961, dedicating more than four decades to his professional and community life.

In September of 2024, Fred moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family, residing at Christian Community Homes in Hudson, where his granddaughter, Shanna Nelson, works.

Fred was a man deeply committed to service. He believed strongly in helping others and spent countless hours volunteering in his community. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and received two national recognitions for his service. He was also a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club, where he held leadership roles and was honored as Kiwanian of the Year twice. He served as an advisor to the FHS Key Club, supported youth programs, and received the George Meany Award for Union Volunteers. In addition, Fred served for many years with the Cascade County Sheriff's Posse and volunteered with 4-H.

His civic involvement was extensive. Fred served on the Community Development Block Grant Committee for several years, as well as on the allocations committee for United Way, where he was also a member of the board of directors.

Faith played an important role in Fred's life. He was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church and generously gave his time through programs such as the Christian Food Program, FISH (Friends in Serving Humanity), and St. Anne's Soup Kitchen. He also volunteered at the local hospital.

On November 29, 1967, Fred married the love of his life, Jo. She passed away on February 1, 2017, after a year-long illness, and he missed her deeply.

Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Shauer; his parents, Walter Sr. and Isobel Shauer; and his brothers, Walter Jr., Leonard, and Kenneth Shauer.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Vern) Shauer Green; grandchildren, Shanna (Justin) Nelson, and Brittany (Carl) Goldade; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Beauvais, Paisley Nelson, Addy Nelson, Madison Goldade, and Christian Goldade.

Fred will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and lifelong dedication to serving others. His impact on his community and the people around him will not be forgotten.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connell Funeral Homes website.