Obituary: William Timothy O'Hare

William Timothy O'Hare, known to all as Tim, passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old.

Tim was born on December 4th, 1944, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and grew up in Great Falls, Montana, where the foundations of his character — his intellect, his competitiveness, his loyalty, and his heart — were firmly established. It was there, at Great Falls Central High School, that he distinguished himself as an all-state athlete in track and field (javelin and long jump) and football (wide receiver), and where, at the age of 15, he met Lili Richtscheid, who would become his best friend and the love of his life.

Tim began his higher education at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, before returning to Great Falls to be near Lili and complete his undergraduate studies at the College of Great Falls. On July 16th, 1966, Tim and Lili were married, beginning a devoted and joyful partnership that endured for more than 60 years.

Driven by a lifelong love of learning, Tim went on to earn his doctorate in Philosophy from Marquette University in 1973. Dr. O’Hare returned to the College of Great Falls as a Philosophy professor, where his passion for ideas and his gift for engaging young minds earned him the respect of students and colleagues alike. Over time, he transitioned into academic administration, rising to serve as Academic Vice President at the College of Great Falls, Rockford College (Rockford, Illinois), Saint Leo University (Saint Leo, Florida), San Jose City College (San Jose, California), and Cuyamaca College (Rancho San Diego, California) — a career defined by his commitment to excellence in higher education.

Tim was a man of encyclopedic knowledge and quick wit, the kind of person who seemed to have the question to every Jeopardy! answer before it was finished being read. But for all his intellectual gifts, what defined him most was his devotion to his family. He was actively involved in the lives of his children, coaching both of his sons on basketball teams at Holy Family School alongside his dear and late friend, Father Robert Grosch. He devoted himself wholly to the well-being of his wife, his children, and his grandson, and found in that devotion his greatest sense of purpose.

Tim had a deep and abiding love for basketball. He played pick-up games well into his 50s — holding his own against his children's far younger friends with characteristic determination. He had a particular passion for women's college and professional basketball, and treasured evenings spent watching the Golden State Warriors with Lili and his children.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Wilfred T. "Bud" O'Hare (2000); his mother, Dolores J. O'Hare (2016); and his brother, Richard O'Hare (2004).

He is survived by his beloved wife Lili C. O'Hare, his daughter Angela M. Palombi, his son Thomas A. O'Hare, and his grandson Christopher D. O'Hare, all of Loves Park, Illinois; his son David J. (Anya) O'Hare of Aptos, California; his brother Jim (Joan) O'Hare of Spokane, Washington; his sisters, Maureen O'Hare-Lauden, Debbie (Mike) O'Hare-Parchen, and Peggy (Darrel) O'Hare-Becker, all of Great Falls, Montana; Mary Kay O'Hare-Dobson of Bend, Oregon; Julie (Jim) O'Hare-Elwell of Overland Park, Kansas; Patty (Randy) O'Hare of Georgetown, California; and his sister-in-law, Merry O'Hare (wife of the late Richard O'Hare).

A celebration of Tim's life will be held outdoors in Great Falls, Montana, in late May or early June, when the weather allows for a proper gathering. Details regarding the date, time, and location will be announced when plans are finalized. Those wishing to be notified may contact Debbie Parchen at debparchen@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to:

Great Falls Animal Shelter (City of Great Falls)

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403

Physical Address: 1010 25th Avenue NE, Great Falls, MT 59404

Federal Tax ID: 81-6001269

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