Obituary: Larry Lee Malady

Larry Lee Malady, born July 6, 1939, in Mitchell, South Dakota, passed away on April 14, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He was the son of Earl and Pearl Malady, both of whom preceded him in death.

Larry grew up in South Dakota alongside his siblings, Pete Malady (Phyllis), who also preceded him in death, Jerry Malady (Sherry), and Gloria True (Tom). He graduated from Whitelake, SD High School in 1957, shortly before beginning a life of service, hard work, and devotion to family.

In 1958, Larry joined the United States Navy, proudly serving until 1961. After returning home, he worked as a lineman for Martin Beach Inc. until 1962 and later owned a small restaurant in Watertown, South Dakota.

In March 1965, Larry married Joan Rabine, and together they built a life rooted in love, resilience, and family. They moved to Montana, where they raised their two children, Mark Malady (Amy) and Cheralynn Malady DeSautel (Victor). In 1972, the family settled in Ulm, Montana, a place Larry called home until 2004.

Larry’s career in Montana included work as a maintenance employee at the Holiday Inn before he began his long and dedicated service as an electrician at Malmstrom Air Force Base, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 1998.

A man of many talents, Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time on horseback. Some of his fondest memories is time spent at Holter and Logging Creek. He loved woodworking and could build nearly anything he set his mind to. Whether fixing something, teaching someone a skill, or lending a hand, Larry was always ready to help. His ability to repair just about anything, and his willingness to show others how, became one of his most memorable qualities.

Larry was a proud grandfather to Mark Griffith (Jordan), Mehgan Malady, Martin (Casey), and Myles Malady, Elly O’Connell and Cora O’Connell. He was also blessed with three great‑grandchildren, Christian Griffith, Nataleigh Griffith, and Selym Malady, who brought him endless joy.

Larry will be remembered for his steady presence, his craftsmanship, his love of the outdoors, and the deep devotion he held for his family. His legacy lives on in the lessons he taught, the things he built, and the many lives he touched.

A service and final burial will take place in Stickney, South Dakota, where Larry will be laid to rest among family and the land that shaped his early years.

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