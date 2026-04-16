Obituary: Julie Anne M. Heck

Julie Maureen (Nelson) Heck, 73, of Great Falls, passed away at Benefis Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2026, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 12 pm at Solid Rock Bible Church, 751 4th Ave NW, Great Falls. A private burial and visitation will be held prior to the memorial service.

Julie was born in Wolf Point, Montana on November 19, 1952, to Elder and Delores Nelson. She grew up on the family farm south of Wolf Point, attended Sunnyside and Frontier for elementary school. She graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1970. After graduation, she attended Northern Montana University for nursing and attained her LPN.

In Havre was where she met her soul mate, Richard Heck. They were married May 22, 1973, in Wolf Point. They soon moved to Great Falls, where she started working for the Great Falls Clinic. She worked for them until her retirement in 2019 and walked away with many treasured friends.

She was brought to the Lord with infant baptism by her parents and also confirmed in 8th grade. Julie was a member of First English Lutheran Church for many years and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. We are comforted that she is now reunited in heaven with Rick and Damon, whom she missed so very much.

Julie’s greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed being a mother to her sons, Damon, Nick, and Tanner. Many hours were spent cheering them on at the hockey rink, where she gained "extra sons" and dear friends she considered family. In later years, she found her true calling as a grandmother, never missing a sporting event, concert, or play. Her grandkids will remember sleepovers with grandma, her teaching them to cook, and knowing she was always in the audience supporting them. Every summer Julie joined Damon, Amber and family on a week-long Seeley Lake trip. That was the highlight of her summer.

Over the years, her and her friends took milestone birthday trips, that they enjoyed planning together. Known as a renowned hostess, a gifted gardener, and a lover of all things Christmas—Julie often enjoyed holiday music and movies year-round. She also never met a Hallmark movie or cooking show that she didn’t like. Her family loved canning pickles with her each fall and will look forward to carrying on that tradition.

Julie is survived by, her mother, Delores Nelson; siblings, Coy (Mary) Nelson, Robyn Wolff (Tim Van Aken), Arlee Fox, Dane Nelson, and Pepper (Grant) Zimmerman; sons, Nick (Trish) Heck and Tanner (Jolene) Heck; daughter-in-law, Amber Rivera-Heck; and grandchildren, Kylor, Lilliana, Kason, Addisyn, Khloe, Roman, and Koroa Heck, and Walter Stevens. Sisters-in-law, Sheri (Mike) Tarr, Pam Heck, Linda (Tom) Ploof, and Bobi (Doug) Irving; and brother-in-law, Jim Mckenna. Uncle, Don (Rita) Nelson; aunts, Viona Casterline, Colleen (Jerry) Manns, and Lee Mair; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elder Nelson; husband, Richard Heck; and son, Damon Heck. Father-in-law, Clif Heck; mother-in-law, Helen Heck; brother-in-law, Monte Fox; and nephew, Cash Nelson.

Julie spent her time in the last few years volunteering at Helping Hands at First English Lutheran Church, helping those in need. Donations can be made in Julie’s memory to Helping Hands, 726 2nd Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401. Our family would like to say thank you for all of the support, love, and prayers we have received in the past couple of weeks. Blessed be Julie’s memory.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.