Obituary: Carol "Sue" Susan Eppers

Carol Susan Eppers, “Sue”, 72, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2026, at Benefis Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.

Carol Susan Lawhon was born in Bozeman, Montana on March 16, 1954. She was born to Jack Lawhon and Ruth Surface. She was an only child and her and her father were very close throughout their lives. She would go by the nickname, “Sue” for most of her life. She spent the early years of her life in Bear Canyon (near Bozeman), in a repurposed log home, attending Mount Ellis Academy. After some time, the family moved to Great Falls, where she would spend the majority of her life. Sue enjoyed riding horses with her friends on the edge of Great Falls. She would eventually attend and graduate from Charles M. Russell High School in 1972.

Sue would spend her twenties doing secretarial work, eventually getting a job at the Public Works office in Great Falls, and renting a house.

Sue met Jeffrey Jenkins during her time working for the City of Great Falls. They eventually married in August of 1983 and moved to a sixty-acre plot on Eleventh Lane at the edge of the Fairfield Bench, right next to the Jenkins family homestead. There, they built a home with a barn, had horses, planted trees, and dug a pond. In 1987, Sue gave birth to her son, Jesse, and two years later, her daughter, Morgan. This is where the Jenkins family would spend the next thirteen years. Those thirteen years were some of the best years of Sue’s life. Sue’s greatest calling in life was being a Mom. She loved her children and was able to cherish all of the moments of motherhood: making dinners for her family, going on family camping trips, playing with her children outside, attending her children’s various school and sporting events, family weekends at home, playing Annie-I-Over, Easter egg hunts, Christmas celebrations, birthdays, and so much more. In 2000, they sold the family home and moved into Fairfield. Sue wanted to be closer to the school for the benefit of her kids. She spent her whole life with her kids’ best interests at heart.

In July of 2006, Sue and Jeff separated. Sue purchased a house in Great Falls and eventually met Jeff Eppers. The two got married in 2008. In Jeff, Sue found a companion and partner whom she shared the rest of her life with. They both shared a carefree lifestyle, taking trips, camping, fishing, boating, and finding the occasional garage sale. They enjoyed eighteen wonderful years of marriage. During that time, Sue’s number one priority was always her relationship with her children. Jeff always played a supportive role in this, and became an extended part of Sue’s family.

If Sue’s greatest calling in life was to be a Mother, her second greatest calling in life was to be a Grandmother. In 2019, her son Jesse and his wife, Carissa, gave birth to their first daughter, Rosie Jenkins. During Rosie’s early years, Sue was one of her primary caregivers. In this role, Sue found great joy and happiness, spending every second she could with her Granddaughter. With Rosie, she found all of the enjoyment she had all those years ago on the Fairfield Bench with her own children. Once again, Sue got the full enjoyment of spending every holiday, every birthday, and every milestone with Rosie. Rosie was very fond of her Grandma as well. They formed an inseparable bond together. Rosie was the center of Sue’s world, and Sue was Rosie’s beloved, cherished Grandma who lives on in Rosie’s heart.

Sue will be remembered by family and friends for the love she had for them, her warmth, kindness, and sassy sense of humor. Sue enjoyed socializing and numerous close friendships (you know who you are). Sue valued her relationships in life above all else. Towards the end of her life, Sue grew closer to the Lord, confessed her faith, and found peace through her relationship with Him. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her. To those who loved her, know that you meant a lot to her and thank you for being a part of her life.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jeff Eppers. Son, Jesse (Carissa) Jenkins. Daughter, Morgan Jenkins. Grandchildren, Rosie and Scottie Jenkins (Jesse and Carissa’s daughters). Cousins, Kay Lawhon, Lisa Lawhon, and Bruce Lawhon.

Sue is preceded in death by her father, Jack Lawhon, mother, Ruth Surface, and stepmother, Nina Lawhon.

A celebration of life for Sue is being planned and will be held at a later date, to be announced through social media and other platforms.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Sue would want you to put your effort into strengthening your bond within your immediate family.

“You don’t know the colors I’ve seen, because I’ve seen them all.”

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.