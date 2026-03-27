Obituary: Allen Gay Adams

Allen Gay Adams, M.D. was born July 5th, 1954, in Dallas, Texas, raised in Montana and settled in St. Louis, Missouri, where he peacefully passed away amongst his family on March 16, 2026.

In his youth, Allen’s family was swept up from West Texas to the Golden Triangle region of Montana at the behest of his father’s appointment as a Methodist minister to Big Sandy and later to Choteau United Methodist Church.

Allen was a stand-out basketball and football player at Choteau High School and went on to pursue his undergraduate studies at Carroll College. Allen worked for the Montana Fish and Game Department between semesters enjoying his summers in Big Sky Country.

Allen attended St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at St. Louis University Hospital. Dr. Adams practiced in St. Louis as a skilled and compassionate orthopedic surgeon for twenty years and later took pride in serving as a medical consultant for the Department of Defense.

A generous and caring father, Allen shared his passion for long road trips, fishing, skiing and music with his children Brian (Erin), Daniel, Kelly, and Timothy (Meridith). We are grateful for Allen’s quick wit, sense of humor, understanding, and unconditional love and acceptance.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Allen J. Adams and Laverne Reese Adams, survived by his sister, Holly Adams and former spouse, Mary Laffey Adams. Allen’s love and compassion will live on through his four grandchildren, Jackson, Jacob, Evelyn and Blake.

In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to a charity of your choice.

To share condolences, click here to visit the St. Louis Cremation website.