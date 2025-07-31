Obituary: Benjamin Deleo

Benjamin J DeLeo (BJ) age 49 of Cascade, MT. Born November 15th, 1975, in Missoula, MT passed away Monday July 28th, 2025, from ongoing health complications.

BJ graduated from Cascade High School in 1994. The start of his career began as a ranch hand working for his uncle Jack (Slug) Mills in Boyes, MT. He then branched out and began his lifelong career in the grain industry.

BJ was passionate about many things but the ones that stand out the most were his love for the outdoors, music, dancing, and his involvement in the little guy wrestling community.

He was known for his contagious smile and witty sense of humor. He never treated anyone as a stranger. BJ leaves a legacy of endless love and pride with his four children. He was never prouder than watching his kids grow up into who they were and are today.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn, William, and Ila DeLeo. Then his five siblings Lisa Qunell, Mitch DeLeo, Christina Witt, Shannon DeLeo, & Vianne Holloway. BJ is preceded in death by his son Anthony (Tony), parents Benjamin (Ben) & Vivian DeLeo, and Jack (Slug) Mills.

A Celebration of life will be held on August 9th, 2025, from 1:00-4:00 pm at Wedsworth Hall in Cascade 13 Front St. S, Cascade, MT 59421. May BJ’s life be remembered with love and cherished moments.

