Fred Rada passed away on July 29, 2025, at the age of 95. He enjoyed fishing and hunting the most in his life.

He pursued quality in all he did, especially his work as a carpenter/builder.

Fred leaves behind his son, David; daughters, Sandy, Kathy, and Karin; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great- grandchildren.

