Obituary: Daniel Micheal Welsh

Daniel Micheal Welsh, 89, of Lewistown, MT, an Air Force veteran, died of natural causes Wednesday July 23, 2025. Daniel was born March 8, 1936, to Margaret (Hillemeier) and John Welsh, at home on the farm in Sanborn, Minnesota. He and his twin brother, Dennis, were the 5th and 6th born of 10 children. During his youth the family moved to Lewistown, where he graduated from St. Leo’s Catholic High School in 1954.

He entered the Air Force in 1955 and was stationed in Newfoundland, Canada, prior to coming to East Base (now Malstrom Air Force Base).

Following his discharge in 1959, he remained in Montana. There he met College of Great Falls soon-to-be- graduate Eileen Elizabeth Eve. They were married at St. Ann’s Cathedral in Great Falls in 1965 and initially settled in Lewistown where Daniel worked at the Montana Fish and Game hatchery. After their first of 5 sons was born they moved to Fort Peck, MT. Dan spent many days on Fort Peck Reservoir in his 34 years working for the Fish, Wildlife and Parks but never did learn to swim.

Daniel lived an active life playing softball, volleyball, and racquetball. He enjoyed the outdoors as an avid hunter which helped provide for his family along with the garden he raised every year. He loved a game of horseshoe as much as he did playing cards. He and Eileen were square dancers for many years. He was also a volunteer EMT and hunter's safety instructor. He enjoyed building things as varied as diamond willow canes and walking sticks to marble game playing boards to a front porch. He also enjoyed working on old Jeeps and IH Scouts.

He was a devote Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a strong example of faith, values and morals to his boys.

After losing his beloved wife of 39 years in 2005, Daniel relocated to Lewistown to live out his retirement. He became an avid pool player, joined the Moose Lodge and spoiled his Boston Terriers, Dixie1 and Dixie 2.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Eileen, his sisters Kathleen (Art) Wichman, Lucille (Jim) Wichman, Margaret (Don) Reese, Joyce (Roger) Lefebvre, Pat Quiroz, Judy Welsh, and his twin brother Dennis (Amber).

He is survived by his brother, John (Joan) Welsh of Yuma, Arizona; and his sister, Karen (Don) Lefebvre of Swanton, Vermont. His sons, Tony (Annette) Welsh of Girod, Germany, Carey (Sandi) Welsh of Great Falls, MT, Doug Welsh of Lewistown, MT, Glenn (Wendy) Welsh of Bozeman, MT, Ryan (Mandi) Welsh of Billings, MT; and 14 Grandchildren.

A vigil will be held on Monday, July 28 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lewistown at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be Tuesday July 29 at 10 am with a graveside service including military honors to follow at Calvary Cemetery. After, there will be a reception lunch at the Eagles.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.