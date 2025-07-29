Obituary: Andrew Paliga

Andrew Paliga, 100, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, July 18, 2025.He was born on January 9, 1925, in Stockett, Montana to John and Julian Paliga.

He joined the Army Air Corps on May 26, 1943. He was stationed in China during WW II until he returned stateside and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1946, in Fort Lewis, Washington.

He worked for the US Postal Service for over 34 years until his retirement.

He accepted the Lord at the age of 98 and he was looking forward to meeting him face to face.

